Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $858,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $175,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,949,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

