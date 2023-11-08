Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 95.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

