Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 295 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

