Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in JOYY by 5.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 30.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of YY opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.52. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.10. JOYY had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $547.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BOCOM International downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

JOYY Profile

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.