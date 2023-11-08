Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $101,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in News by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in News by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 4th quarter worth $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

In other News news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

