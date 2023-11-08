Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $108,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,776 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 93,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 542,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

