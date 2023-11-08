Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 262.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $278.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.