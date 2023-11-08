Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $84,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

