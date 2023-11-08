Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after acquiring an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $577,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE stock opened at $36.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

