Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 556 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

