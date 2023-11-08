Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Autohome by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Autohome by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Performance

Autohome stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $38.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATHM shares. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Autohome from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

