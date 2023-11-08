Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.