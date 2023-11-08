Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

