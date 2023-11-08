Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 308.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,181 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSU opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.