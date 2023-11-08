Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorian LPG presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. Dorian LPG has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

