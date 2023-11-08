DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,962,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,425,000 after purchasing an additional 184,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $102,351,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $32,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,639 shares of company stock worth $17,484,730. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.60. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $36.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

