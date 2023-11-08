Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

