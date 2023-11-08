eBay Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

eBay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. eBay has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.99. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,023,530,000 after acquiring an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $516,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,058,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $268,803,000 after acquiring an additional 361,410 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

