Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.36 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.07-0.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 14.2 %

ELAN opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,676,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,614,000 after purchasing an additional 200,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

