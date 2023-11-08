ELIS Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $4,574.82 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016911 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,416.74 or 0.99990718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011508 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001807 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03228308 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.