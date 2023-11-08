EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCORE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMCORE stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.64.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

