Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 63.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter. Emerald updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emerald Stock Performance

EEX opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth $107,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Emerald in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Emerald from $7.20 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

