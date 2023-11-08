Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

