Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.14 billion-$17.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 7.4 %

EMR stock opened at $84.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after buying an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 871,114 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

