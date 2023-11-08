Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 104.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 64,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

