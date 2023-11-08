EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Down to $90.41

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $90.41, but opened at $88.53. EnerSys shares last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 24,310 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. CL King began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

