Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 19,369 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 14,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ESVIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.