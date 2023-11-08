Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after buying an additional 524,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,589,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,724,000 after acquiring an additional 428,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Envista by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,187,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,127 shares in the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

In related news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at $281,397.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei acquired 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

