EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,583 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,224 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $150.05. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

