ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,727 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.69% of ePlus worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 862.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 87.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,057.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

