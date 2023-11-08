Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

EVRG stock opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.