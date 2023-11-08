Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eversource Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.69. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

