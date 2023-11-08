Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $798,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.68.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

