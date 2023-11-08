Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $878.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,007.00 to $975.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $937.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $889.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.22. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $435.48 and a one year high of $940.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.38, for a total value of $2,564,821.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,310,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,791,938. Insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ascendant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

