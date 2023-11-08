FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FARO Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

