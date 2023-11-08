FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $434.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $309.10 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

