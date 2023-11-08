FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after buying an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,312,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 809,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,369,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,202,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.54.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

