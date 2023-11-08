FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

