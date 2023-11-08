FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

