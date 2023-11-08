FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,078 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

