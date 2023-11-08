FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $466,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
