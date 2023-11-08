FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92, a PEG ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

