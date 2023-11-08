FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

