FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

