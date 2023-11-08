FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $115.26 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

