FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,359,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,605 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after acquiring an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $262.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.