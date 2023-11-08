FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

