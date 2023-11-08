FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,692,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,213,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,972,000 after buying an additional 8,015,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

