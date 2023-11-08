FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 42.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.36.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 298.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,079,764.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,401 shares of company stock worth $35,087,773. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

