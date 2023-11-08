FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 204.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $127.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.85 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.